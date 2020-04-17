Broncos Star Von Miller Becomes Second NFL Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday. He’s the first player on the team to test positive for COVID-19, and he’s the second known NFL player to announce a positive diagnosis. The first is Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen who contracted the virus last month.

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus. Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community. Von is the first member of the Broncos’ organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Miller talked to 9News in Denver about his diagnosis and he revealed how it started. He said: “I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend, she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal.”

Miller went on to say that his girlfriend got him his nebulizer, and he used it for a couple of days. However, the nebulizer wasn’t working, which led to his assistant telling him to get tested. Miller was working out in the Bay area until returning to his home in Denver last month. The Super Bowl 50 MVP said he’s feeling good, and he’s not in any pain.

“It’s crazy,” Miller said. “I have to be quarantined here at the house. There’s not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed … honestly, I’m still new to this. This is like an hour. I’m not sure what’s going on but I tell ya what, I’m in good spirits. I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

Miller has been with the Broncos since being drafted by the team No. 2 overall in 2011. Along with being a Super Bowl MVP, and helping his team win the championship, Miller has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, and he’s been selected to the All-Pro Team seven times. The Texas A&M alum was recently named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team.