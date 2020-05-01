Broncos' Von Miller Announces He's Recovered From Coronavirus

✖

Von Miller just received some very good news about his health. On Thursday, the Denver Broncos linebacker went to Twitter to announce he's recovered from coronavirus. In mid-April, Miller confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling sick the last few days. He recently got tested for the virus, and the results came back negative.

"After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19," the Broncos said in a statement on April 16. "Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus. Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community. Von is the first member of the Broncos' organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19."

On April 17, Miller talked about his diagnosis in a video message on Twitter. "I appreciate all the well-wishes and all the love from Broncos country," Miller said. "I want to urge you guys to stay safe, stay inside, practice social distancing and take this thing serious because it is definitely for real. I know if I can be affected with this, then I know that anybody can. I just want to urge everybody to stay safe."

The Super Bowl 50 MVP also talked about dealing with coronavirus on different media outlets, including NBC's Today show. At the time, Miller said he's "feeling better" and revealed how it all started. "It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse," he said. "I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different. It really didn't work like it should I waited another day. The cough didn't go away and my assistant, she said, 'Why don't you just go get tested? There's no harm in getting tested.' I went down the street, went and got tested. Two days later, my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19.

Miller has been a member of the Broncos for the last nine seasons. He led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2015 season, and he's been named to the All-Pro Team seven times. His 106 sacks rank second all-time among active NFL players.