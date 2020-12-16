Denny Hamlin Trolls Himself Over Domino's Ad Campaign

✖

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin announced in early November that he was starring in a new national ad campaign for Domino's Pizza. This commercial has taken over TV screens across the country since first airing and has played with seemingly increasing frequency. Now Hamlin is poking fun at himself while saying that he is replacing all of the political ads that led up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

"Yes. In case you were wondering, all political ads were replaced with my [Domino's]

commercial," Hamlin tweeted on Wednesday. This news sparked excited comments among his fans on Twitter, with many people asking him to tackle another major issue. Several proclaimed that Hamlin needed to replace all of the extended warranty phone calls. Others joked about wanting to buy "official" Hamlin pajamas.

Take it from me – it’s easier to just stay in the car to pick up your pizza than it is to shimmy out of the window! Seriously. @Dominos Carside Delivery™ will deliver your carryout straight to your car, contact-free. pic.twitter.com/oaG9cCn4ta — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 13, 2020

The 30-second ad features Hamlin climbing out of his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry at a Domino's in order to pick up a pizza. A minivan sat nearby, with the driver taking full advantage of the car side delivery option that the pizza chain unveiled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Hamlin climbs out of his stock car in a full firesuit, a young girl says that she likes his "PJs."

While Hamlin is enjoying his offseason and taking the time to make fun of himself, he is also preparing for a fascinating 2021 season. He will return to JGR for another year after missing out on his first Cup Series championship title and will try to achieve his career-long goal. He will also partner with Michael Jordan for a new pursuit.

Hamlin and the NBA Hall of Famer announced in mid-September that they were joining forces to create a new racing team, 23XI Racing. The one-car team would feature a Toyota Camry and one of NASCAR's rising stars as its driver. Bubba Wallace, who ended his final season with Richard Petty Motorsports, moved over to 23XI and prepared to drive the No. 23 car featuring a red and white paint scheme.

Racing fans don't actually know how Wallace will perform during his first season with the new team. However, they do have big expectations. He came in second place during the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2018, a career-best, while driving a "lesser car." Now fans expect Wallace to win his first Cup Series race now that he has the backing of Jordan, Hamlin and several prominent sponsors.