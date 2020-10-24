NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Reacts to New Paint Scheme, Reveals Strategy to Advance in Playoffs (Exclusive)

✖

Denny Hamlin is looking to finish a strong 2020 NASCAR season with a Cup Series Championship. For the final two races before the championship race in Phoenix, the 2020 Daytona 500 winner will sport a new paint scheme for his No. 11 Toyota. PopCulture.com caught up with Hamlin before the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Fort Worth Texas and talked about the new paint scheme which promotes Shipathon from FedEx.

"It looks like the Christmas package," Hamlin said. "It's very cool we got a special paint scheme coming on the car. With COVID going on, a lot of Christmas shopping and holiday shopping will be done online. There will be a big demand for online shipping. I want to remind everyone to do it early this year because there will be increased demand around holiday season."

Are you ready? The Shipathon is coming, and @FedEx and I want to remind you to shop and ship early. We'll even have a special paint scheme at Texas and Martinsville to help you remember. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Bdj7WsZLER — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) October 23, 2020

FedEx is making sure everyone can ship and receive items with ease this holiday season by providing resources such as FedEx Delivery Manager where consumers can take more control of their holiday deliveries. FedEx is also working with different retail locations such as Kroger, Walmart and Dollar General where packages can be picked up and dropped off.

Hamlin will start his Christmas shopping once the season is over, but the best present he can receive is a NASCAR Cup Series Championship, which would be the first in his career. With two races left before the championship, one of the final four spots is already filled as Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400 last week. Hamlin will have to make sure he performs above and beyond well to earn one of the three remaining spots.

"We just need to race to our potential," Hamlin stated when talking about he and his team need to do in order to advance to the championship round. "I know that our potential is being up front each and every week. There's nothing that we are not capable of doing, whether it be winning the race or running up front in all the stages and at the end of the race as well. Whether it be getting in by points or getting in by winning the race itself, as long as we live up to our potential, we'll be fine. It's the unknown that you don't plan for that can throw a hiccup in the road."