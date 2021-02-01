Daytona 500: Pitbull Named Grand Marshal for NASCAR's Season-Opening Race

✖

Pitbull entered the world of NASCAR during the offseason, becoming the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. Now he will set the stage for the season-opening Cup Series race. Pitbull will be the grand marshal of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

"It’s an honor to be named Grand Marshal for the 63rd Daytona 500," said the performer, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, per NASCAR. "It’s exciting to mix culture, music and sports into motor racing. I’m humbled how embracing the NASCAR community and fans around the world have been about me joining the Trackhouse family. Unity at its finest. So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale (Dah-lay)!"

When Pitbull grabs the microphone to perform his duties as grand marshal, he will do so in front of a much smaller crowd than expected. NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway will allow a limited number of fans to attend the season-opening Dayton 500 while requiring them to follow enhanced safety guidelines due to COVID-19. The estimated number currently sits at 30,000. This race will take place one week after Super Bowl LV, which will allow 22,000 fans to enter Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"We’re honored to have someone as accomplished and respected as Pitbull be a part of the 63rd running of the Daytona 500," said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile in a press release. "He is not just a world renowned artist, Pitbull has made his mark as a philanthropist and businessman, most recently announcing he has joined the NASCAR ranks as a co-owner with Justin Marks at Trackhouse Racing with driver Daniel Suárez. We’re proud to welcome Pitbull to our great sport and I can’t wait to hear him deliver the most famous words in motorsports ahead of the Great American Race."

Pitbull will not be the only prominent musician heading to Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening race. Country star Luke Combs will also be in attendance. He will perform a pre-race concert, marking the first time he has performed for fans since coronavirus shut down live events. Additionally, the pre-race performance will be NASCAR's first since Pitbull and Blake Shelton teamed up before the FanShield 500 on March 8.

Once Combs performs and Pitbull gives the order for the drivers to start their engines, fans will sit back and prepare for an action-packed afternoon of racing. There will be several drivers under the microscope due to changing teams, such as Bubba Wallace as he drives for a new team. Similarly, Kyle Larson will make his Hendrick Motorsports debut after returning from a suspension in 2020.