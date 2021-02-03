Daytona 500: Busch Team Using NASCAR's Crown Jewel Race to Conduct In-Race Job Interviews

✖

On Feb. 14, Kevin Harvick will get behind the wheel of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang with the goal of winning the season-opening Daytona 500. However, he will be multitasking due to a unique promotion. Harvick will be trying to find a new member of the pit crew.

Inspired by Netflix's The Crew starring Kevin James, the Busch team will set out to find a new member of the crew and will use Harvick to achieve this goal. The team will ask questions during the broadcast and on Twitter, and fans can respond with their answers. The process will ultimately end with one fan joining Harvick's team and landing a paid position for the 2021 season and a $50,000 salary. They will learn the skills of a pit crew member and will travel to all of the races while undergoing training.

We’re interviewing for a $50K paid position to join @kevinharvick’s 2021 racing crew. Yep, you could win the job of a lifetime. Tune into the #Daytona500 for your interview. No need to dress up, just get your fingers ready to tweet your answers live with #TheCrew #BuschContest pic.twitter.com/sZ6PdPt0QE — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 1, 2021

"I’m beyond grateful to work with such a skilled team at SHR, and it’s amazing to join Busch beer on this first-of-its-kind experience to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to get on-site training for their dream job while learning from the best of the best," said Harvick said in a press release.

According to the press release, the official position is the "Busch Crewmaster," a paid position within the Stewart-Haas Racing organization. The new team member will earn $50,000 for the 2021 season while attending races throughout the season, training and traveling with the SHR team. They will also be responsible for various race team tasks.

The job interview is only available for fans that are 21 and over. They will start "applying" by answering questions during the broadcast. These fans will have to show their knowledge in order to make it to the next round of the process. They will move one step closer to landing a job.

"We love creating these unique NASCAR opportunities for fans to get involved with both the sport and our brand," added Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "No one has ever conducted an interview during the Daytona 500 or given a fan a shot at joining a driver’s Racing Crew for the season, and we’re hoping to find an amazing candidate to join our NASCAR family with this once-in-a-lifetime job."