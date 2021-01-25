'The Crew' on Netflix: New Clip Features Cameos From NASCAR's Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon

✖

The Daytona 500 is mere weeks away, which means that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series will soon be in full swing. It also means that Kevin James' Netflix series, The Crew, will debut on the streaming service. A new clip confirms that multiple NASCAR figures will have cameo appearances.

PEOPLE posted an exclusive article on Friday that revealed a scene with James and Sons of Anarchy alum Kim Coates. The two men are at the bar preparing to enjoy a bucket of beer, but the server informs them that the order of chicken wings would show up at a later point. Two of NASCAR's biggest stars — Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney — have stolen the delicious treats. James turns around and sees the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang licking his lips with his middle finger sticking out ever so slightly.

"We figured you had enough wings," Blaney said after rubbing his mustache. James responds by telling the drivers that they had just sat down. "No, we mean like in life," Dillon jokes. This barb led to James poking fun at the Richard Childress Racing driver's "average" height, as well as multiple other comments.

PEOPLE's exclusive article also revealed that multiple other NASCAR figures will have cameo appearances in the show. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer, the 2020 Rookie of the Year, also makes an appearance at the bar. One photo shows him seated next to Blaney. Other images reveal that NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little will make an appearance as herself in order to conduct interviews.

Netflix previously released the first look at The Crew, as well as the release date. The new NASCAR sitcom will debut on Feb. 15, one day after the Daytona 500. The fictional Bobby Spencer Racing will take center stage on Netflix while the Cup Series race for wins and spots in the playoffs.

Created in partnership with NASCAR, The Crew will feature authentic racing footage, logos and stock cars. The show previously captured footage of the Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro during two races in order to add a sense of realism. The racing team used a custom No. 74 Fake Steak paint scheme to portray the car from the show while Reed Sorenson took care of the driving

The Crew will feature a sizable cast of actors, headlined by James. Bruce McGill (MacGyver, National Lampoon's Animal House) will have a guest role as Bobby Spencer, the former owner of his eponymous racing company, while Jillian Mueller will play his daughter Catherine, the new owner. Coates, Gary Anthony Williams, Sarah Stiles, Paris Berelc, Freddy Stroma and Dan Ahdoot round out the list of revealed names.