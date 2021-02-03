Kevin James Buys 8-Figure Florida Mansion Ahead of 'The Crew' Premiere

✖

Kevin James closed on an 8-figure mansion in Delray Beach, Florida, according to Dirt. Previously, the actor and his wife bit-part actor Steffiana De La Cruz were living in a large manor house in Long Island’s village of Old Westbury, New York. According to the New York Post, the couple's new digs cost a total of $14 million and is about 60 miles north of Miami and 20 miles south of Palm Beach.

The new mansion sits on two-thirds of an acre and follows a Colonial Caribbean style. It consists of approximately 11,500 square feet, including six spacious bedrooms with seven full and two half bathrooms. The main house faces the ocean, while the guesthouse sits on top of the almost fully detached five-car garage.

The news comes ahead of The Crew premiere, James' most recent Netflix project. The series, which James stars in as well as executive produces, follows the lives of fictional NASCAR crew, the Bobby Spencer racing team. After the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team. "We're at each other's throats, but we also need each other. Which is a great place to be for a comedy," James told TVInsider of the new comedy.

"It used to be all the crew chiefs were people who grew up racing and building cars; now it's engineers and people who know computers," says showrunner Jeff Lowell, per TVInsider. "We're at a point where experience doesn't matter as much as knowledge. The argument I want to make is that it's both."

Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter) joins James among the cast alongside Sarah Stiles, Dan Ahdoot, and Gary Anthony Williams. Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) and Bruce McGill will make guest appearances throughout the season. McGill will play racing legend Bobby Spencer who started his own racing team after retiring as a driver.

Writer and showrunner Jeff Lowell (The Ranch) will executive produce along with Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens), Todd Garner (Mortal Kombat), Matt Summers and Tim Clark for Nascar, and Andy Fickman, who also directed all 10 episodes. The show serves as a reunion for Fickman and James, who previously worked together on the comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop sequel. The Crew will debut on Netflix on Feb. 15 –– the day after NASCAR kicks off the season with the Daytona 500.