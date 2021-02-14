Daytona 500 2021's Best Paint Schemes

The Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, marking the official start of the 2021 Cup Series season. This event is known as the Great American Race and regularly draws massive crowds. Fans flock to Daytona International Speedway to see high speeds, slide jobs, and impressive racing. They also look forward to the unique paint schemes on more than three dozen stock cars. 2021's Daytona 500 will be no exception despite having a smaller number of fans in attendance. The drivers will all show off special paint schemes that highlight their biggest sponsors. Though a few will also make their debuts with new teams and new manufacturers. Here are some of the best schemes that will show up during the Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott A look fit for the champ. See you all at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/Ix7hevUwhH — NAPA KNOW HOW (@NAPAKnowHow) January 19, 2021 The defending Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott is going with a classic paint scheme to open the season. He will drive with the NAPA sponsorship front and center. Elliott found considerable success during the 2020 season with this scheme, and he will look to replicate it on Sunday while taking part in the Great American Race.

Bubba Wallace Next stop: @DAYTONA! Take a look at the paint scheme @BubbaWallace will drive in the #DAYTONA500 for @23XIRacing. pic.twitter.com/oaZzfCK5eJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 14, 2021 The driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Wallace will make his regular-season debut as the wheelman for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's team. The DoorDash-sponsored ride features Chicago Bulls colors and Jordan's jersey number. Now the car will highlight Wallace's skills in a different manufacturer.

Alex Bowman The No. 4️⃣8️⃣ has a new driver and a fresh look. Check out @Alex_Bowman's 2021 scheme! 👀 pic.twitter.com/b4TLIupXRO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 15, 2021 A driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman previously drove the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. Now he will get behind the wheel of a new ride following Jimmie Johnson's retirement. Bowman will show off the new No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro, kicking off a new era.

Kyle Larson Thankful and excited to kick off the season in this No.5 @NationsGuard Chevy! 👍 https://t.co/j0OvzrE6Dd — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 28, 2021 Kyle Larson is back in the Cup Series following a suspension, and he is showing off his driving skills with a new team. Larson will drive for Hendrick Motorsports while bringing back the iconic No. 5. NationsGuard will join him for the season-opening race while showing off a special paint scheme.

Kyle Busch We are within 18 days of the #DAYTONA500. Will the Candy Man win the 🏆 this year? @KyleBusch @mmschocolate #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/jVduKmhGOY — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 27, 2021 The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, Kyle Busch always shows off unique candy-inspired paint schemes. He has advertised M&Ms and all of the special flavors available in the candy aisle. The Daytona 500 will be no exception as Busch attempts to win the Great American Race.

Ryan Newman Take another look at the @KOHLERPower Mustang that @RyanJNewman will pilot at the Daytona 500! pic.twitter.com/lPeAAfddiF — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) January 14, 2021 Ryan Newman nearly won the 2020 Daytona 500, but a late crash sent him to the hospital and Denny Hamlin to Victory Lane. Now Newman will return to the scene of the incident with a special black and blue paint scheme. The veteran driver will advertise Kohler Generators on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Harvick Dressed to impress! 👔 Check out @KevinHarvick's No. 4 @BuschBeer Light #TheCrew Ford Mustang for the #DAYTONA500 and tune-in to be interviewed for the job of a lifetime, as a member of our crew. 🤝#SHRacing // #BUSCHHHHH // #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/v2e4tiYpjA — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) February 1, 2021 The Daytona 500 will be a special event for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team. He and primary sponsor Busch will run a unique campaign inspired by Kevin James and the Netflix series, The Crew, the title of which is part of the paint scheme. The beer company will hold job interviews during the race as Harvick tries to secure the victory.

Kurt Busch #KB1 in '21 Let's go!!!! pic.twitter.com/MqhzbZFvGg — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 15, 2021 Kurt Busch has a primary sponsor in Monster that regularly provides black and green paint schemes for the biggest events on the NASCAR schedule. The design is clean and classic. Busch will use this scheme once again as he takes part in the Daytona 500 and competes for a win and a spot in the postseason.

Denny Hamlin We're only 11 days away from the #DAYTONA500. @dennyhamlin knows a thing, or two, or three about racing at @DAYTONA. @FedEx #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/BdjM4RVXIB — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 3, 2021 The defending Daytona 500 winner, Denny Hamlin is preparing to fight for victory once again after falling short of the Bill France Trophy in November's championship race. Hamlin will stick with a classic paint scheme during the season-opening race, driving the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry that features FedEx branding.