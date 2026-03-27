Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods has been involved in a car crash.

According to NBC News, authorities said the pro golfer was in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday.

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The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crash happened just after 2 p.m., but further details were not made available. This includes how many people were involved and the extent of injuries, but more information should be released soon. This is the latest rollover crash that Woods has been involved in.

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

In 2021, he was injured in a crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. According to authorities, he was driving double the speed limit in a 45 mph zone when his SUV struck a tree, causing the car to fly through the air and land on its side. Woods suffered serious injuries in the crash. That crash caused some major headlines, as officials’ findings of no signs of impairment led to some backlash. Investigators also came under scrutiny for failing to get a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples to detect alcohol or drugs in his blood system at the time of the crash.

Earlier this week, Woods made his return to competitive golf for the TGL Finals at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His Jupiter Links Golf Club went up against the Los Angeles Golf Club, but lost the match 2-9. It was his first time playing competitive golf since playing on the PGA Tour in the 2024 British Open. After the TGL Finals, Woods reflected on his return and the loss via Golf Digest.

“Feels fine physically,” he said. “It was just interesting, the shots, because usually you have more of a rhythm when you’re actually playing a normal round of golf, hitting shots. Here, it feels like I’m getting iced a bit at times… It’s just a different rhythm. It’s like when you play Ryder Cup or Presidents Cups, and you play in foursomes. Some matches you just don’t hit a putt for like 10, 11 holes, and all of a sudden you’ve got to make a three-footer. That’s kind of what it feels like here. For me, it was different because I haven’t really done this. I’ve been watching these guys do it. They make it look easy. I haven’t done it in a while. It was a lot of fun, though, to be a part of it.”