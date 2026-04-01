New Details of Tiger Woods Arrest Surface

New details have been released following Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest.

The golf legend, 50, allegedly had two opioid pills in his pocket and “bloodshot and glassy eyes” when he was arrested on Friday after crashing his SUV in Florida, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.

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Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pants pocket after responding to the crash scene on Jupiter Island, Fla. There, Woods told police that he had looked down at his phone while changing the radio station and did not realize the Ford F-150 pickup truck in front of his Land Rover had slowed down.

STUART, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo after his arrest on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. (Photo by Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

To avoid hitting the truck, Woods entered the oncoming lane of traffic, but still clipped the trailer it had been towing, causing his SUV to flip onto the driver’s side. Woods was then pulled out of the passenger’s side by the truck driver and a bystander, police said.

Deputies, when interviewing Woods, noticed “several” signs of impairment, including “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils. While police said the athlete was “extremely alert and talkative” throughout their interview, he was noted to be “sweating profusely” and have “lethargic and slow” movements.

The golfer told police that he had not consumed alcohol that day, but when asked if he had taken any prescription medications, Woods allegedly answered, “I take a few,” confirming that he had taken his medication that morning.

When performing a sobriety test, police observed that Woods was “limping and stumbling to the right,” and that he had a compression sock over his right knee. Woods then told police that he had previously undergone seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg.

After observing Woods, police determined that the athlete was “unable to safely operate the motor vehicle,” and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI with property damage. He was released from jail after bonding out the same day.

STUART, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Tiger Woods is seen leaving Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Following his arrest, Woods took to social media with a statement, saying he would be “stepping away” to focus on his health.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods said. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” he continued. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Woods was previously involved in a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in him undergoing surgery, in addition to a 2009 crash in Florida.