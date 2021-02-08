Daytona 500 2021: Sasha Banks to Serve as Honorary Starter for 63rd Annual Race

✖

Sasha Banks is ready to take over the Daytona 500. It was recently announced the WWE Superstar will serve as the Honorary Starter for the 63rd annual race on Sunday, Feb. 14. She will wave the green flag on the Great American Race, which will start at 2:30 p.m and will air on Fox, Fox Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I am honored to be the official starter of the Daytona 500," Banks said in a statement. "I would like to thank NASCAR and our partners at FOX for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get out to the track in front of the great fans and find out which driver has what it takes to be a 'Legit Boss.' The Daytona 500 makes the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The race will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Beach, Florida.

"The tradition of having high-profile athletes, including those from WWE, as part of the Great American Race continues this year with Sasha Banks as our Honorary Starter, and we couldn’t be more excited, "Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “She is a true champion, and I know our fans will be anxious to see her drop the green flag on the historical 63rd DAYTONA 500.”

Banks' appearance at the Daytona 500 will mark the second consecutive year that a WWE Superstar has been part of pre-race festivities. In 2020, Sheamus attended Daytona International Speedway to serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver. John Cena was the Honorary Starter in 2016 and Honorary Pace Car driver in 2016. When it comes to other sports, NFL legendary quarterback Ken Stabler was the Honorary Starter for the 1977 Daytona 500, and Peyton Manning, who was just elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was the Honorary Pace Car Driver in 2018.

Banks is coming off of a strong 2020. She won the SmackDown women's Champion in October, a title she is currently holding. Banks also won the Raw Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship with Bayley over the summer. It led to her winning a Slammy Award for Female Superstar of the Year. Banks is a Triple Crown Champion and the fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.