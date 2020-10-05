Danica Patrick Watches Bears Game in Wake of Aaron Rodgers Breakup

✖

Danica Patrick is now back to being a Chicago Bears fan after dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for two years. On Sunday, the Bears took on the Indianapolis Colts, and the former NASCAR star went to her Instagram story to show fans that's she's watching the game while doing some work. The Bears lost to the Colts 19-11, their first loss of the year.

“And this is a workshop on understanding emotions,” Patrick posted to her Instagram story as the Chicago Bears played in the background via the New York Post. Patrick, who was born in Wisconsin but grew up in Illinois, was raised as a Bears fan. When Patrick first confirmed she was dating Rodgers, she revealed that she's now a Packers fan. "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she said when talking about the Green Bay Packers. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team." During their time together, Patrick would support Rodgers by attending practices and games. She even traveled to San Francisco to see the Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game in January.

Patrick recently revealed that growth was the reason she and Rodgers split. And when she appeared on Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show, the 38-year old sent a message to her future boyfriend. "The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," she said. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship.

As for Rodgers, revealed that he's in a "better head space" after the breakup. "I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And, and then surround yourself with people that you really enjoy."