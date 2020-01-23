Danica Patrick Has Interesting Response to 49ers Fans Consoling Her During Aaron Rodgers, Packers NFC Championship Loss

Danica Patrick is disappointed that her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, and the rest of the Green Bay Packers will not be playing in the Super Bowl this year. This past Sunday, the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game 37-20 and their season is now over. Patrick was at the game, which was played in San Francisco and recently talked about how 49ers fans were telling her that the game was not over yet despite the Packers being down 27-0 at one point.

Patrick had an interesting and honest reaction to the fans. “As I was walking down during halftime (Packers trailing 27-0), 49ers fans would see me and just sort of say ‘Sorry’ or ‘It’s not over yet, Aaron’s got us right where he wants us,’” she said via the Desert Sun in Palm Springs. “And I was thinking, ‘That’s very nice of you, but no.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patrick knew the Packers weren’t going to win despite trying to climb back into the game in the second half. Once the game was over, Patrick went to Instagram to send a message to Rodgers and his teammates on a great season.

“Proud. Beyond words,” Patrick wrote. “Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories [Aaron Rodgers] and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the [Packers].”

It was a disappointing end to the season, but it was not a disappointing 2019 campaign. The team finished 13-3 after winning a combined 13 games in the last two seasons. The Packers were able to win games this season by getting production from running back Aaron Jones and edge rushers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith.

“The window is open for us, and that’s the exciting thing,” he said after the game according to Packers.com. “It doesn’t make this feeling any easier, but that’s exciting moving forward.

“Like I said, the window is open and I think we’ll be on the right side of one of these real soon.”

Rodgers, 36, finished the 2019 season with 4,002 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and he has won the MVP award twice in his career.