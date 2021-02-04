Danica Patrick Shows off Skiing Moves Following Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Relationship News

✖

Danica Patrick loves being active and is now taking on a new challenge. "The former NASCAR star recently shared a photo and video of her skiing, which comes shortly after the news of her ex, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, reportedly dating actress Shailene Woodley. And in the caption, Patrick wrote: "Day one or one day. Today was day one."

Patrick and Rodgers broke up in July of last year after dating for two years. She hasn't publicly talked about the split but has advice for her next boyfriend. "The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said on The Rachel Hollis Show. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship."

As for Rodgers, he talked about surrounding himself with the right people after the breakup. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show in September. "And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And, and then surround yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Rodgers and Patrick started dating in 2018 and there were talks of the two getting married, the two had a house in California and both were very supportive of each other in terms of their careers. Rodgers was seen at the Daytona 500 in 2018 and Patrick went to many Packers games. She even went to his practices during Packers training camp.

The reason for the breakup is unknown. However, Terez Owens, a sports gossip site reported that Rodgers and Woodley are an item shortly after Rodgers and Patrick called it quits. Terez Owens reported that it was Patrick who introduced Rodgers to Woodley, which led to the two becoming an item.