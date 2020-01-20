NFC Championship: Danica Patrick Shows up in Force to Support Boyfriend Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

While the outcome in San Francisco wasn’t what Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers would’ve wanted, the support and devotion between the couple was made clear before the game. Just a day after the NASCAR star dove into some snow to make some Green Bay angels, Patrick and her crew made quite the showing in San Francisco for the NFC Championship.

She kicked off gameday with a post to her Instagram Story featuring Rodgers in the huddle and the word, “Ready” at the bottom. Patrick later dropped a shot from outside of the stadium with her crew of pals ready to hit the stands to support Rodgers and the Packers.

“Go Pack Goooo!” Patrick wrote over the photo in her Instagram Story.

These were much happier moments, continuing on in a post shared to her main feed that pulled back to show the entire crew at the event before kickoff. Patrick didn’t have to use words to caption this one, opting instead for a series of green and yellow hearts.

View this post on Instagram 💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jan 19, 2020 at 3:27pm PST

Rodgers and Patrick have been an item since January 2018, confirming it during an interview with the Associated Press.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she told the outlet. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Just don’t expect to see the pair walk down the aisle any time soon. At least not as part of some structured plan.

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life’s good.’”

The pair did purchase a home in Malibu together back in November, meaning things could possibly be getting pretty serious despite the lack of wedding plans. Fans will just have to see how things go with the couple, especially now that Rodgers’ season has ended.