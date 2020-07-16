Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers' Breakup Has Fans Weighing In
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are done. Hollywood Life reported the couple have called it quits after dating for two years. The news comes when Patrick stopped following Rodgers on Instagram. However, Rodgers is still following Patrick on Instagram but hasn't posted any new photos of himself and Patrick together since February.
Patrick confirmed that she and Rodgers were dating in January 2018. The two met back in 2012 at the ESPYs and kept in contact with each other over the years. Before the two started dating, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn while Patrick was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Senthouse Jr. Fans started taking notice of Patrick and Rodgers when Patrick competed in the Daytona 500 in February 2018. On the flip side, Patrick supported Rodgers, attending numerous Green Bay Packers games the last two seasons. In January of this year, Patrick attended the NFC Championship game and sent a message to Rodgers when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers.
"Proud. Beyond words," Patrick wrote on Instagram. "Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories [Aaron Rodgers] and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the [Packers]." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the breakup.
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick apparently have broken up. Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/O5nBhweU5o— 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) July 16, 2020
It appears that Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have parted ways. I can’t help but think about how this will affect the 2020 Packers season, that isn’t happening anyway... good luck to them both. Respect.— Vince (@VinceV2) July 16, 2020
FYI DANICA PATRICK HAS UNFOLLOWED AARON RODGERS ON INSTAGRAM— Brent Suter’s Actual Raptor (@BrewersRaptor) July 16, 2020
Did Aaron Rodgers banish Danica Patrick back to the Chicago streets like a thot or no ? I need Answers. pic.twitter.com/RSPcVzcQIA— Jason (@JasonWard23) July 15, 2020
Oh, SNAP! 🙄— Kevin DiStasio (@KevinDistasio) July 15, 2020
Danica Patrick Appears To Have Unfollowed Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/pphUtzwo5Q
Did Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick split up? They haven’t posted any photos together in months, she unliked all his IG posts, and she wasn’t with him in Tahoe for golf tournament 🤔— Jen Naruo (@Wisconsin_Brat) July 14, 2020
If so, this is going to make their buying a $28 million oceanside mansion together, in ALL CASH, back in December more than a little awkward.https://t.co/wmbUd9MPFG— BroBible (@BroBible) July 16, 2020
It's over. 💔https://t.co/zS3CKbrv8H— Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 16, 2020
Good. He’s been too distracted.— Dallas Brewers (@BrewersDallas) July 16, 2020
these ladies gotta stop playing with Aaron's heart— baked brook lopez (@brew_bucks) July 16, 2020
Quarantine doing a number on many of us 😔— MS 🦌 🍻 (@MS_WI) July 16, 2020
Trouble in Paradise— Robin not Williams (@theotherAdams14) July 16, 2020
If Aaron was smart he would get back with Kevin that was when he was playing mvp ball ever since he got with a woman his game has been declining if he would of stayed with Kevin the pack would of won 3 more super bowls— ak (@Darealak03) July 16, 2020
That’s because he prefers guys or butt sex and Danica ain’t having it any more but I see Kevin is still single and trying to rekindle things with this old roomie— ak (@Darealak03) July 16, 2020
Dun dun duuuunnnn
Internet Detectives Notice Danica Patrick Unfollowed Aaron Rodgers, Is It Over? https://t.co/gblsgj6DeO via @BroBible— 🤓🤪 Serge 🤨🦁☀️🚗🏎🐎 (@smilinglion71) July 16, 2020
#e_RadioUS Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers Split After Two Years Together https://t.co/wDH5N2RyDI pic.twitter.com/SWjIa0tGkg— E-Radio.US (@eRadioUS) July 16, 2020
I hear Cutler’s single. pic.twitter.com/JBjTWT5BKR— TarikCohenFan (@eli10475695) July 16, 2020
Daniel Tosh was right— Exquisite 🌱🌊 (@RyannWinter11) July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Danica Patrick Appears To Have Unfollowed Aaron Rodgers #SmartNews— Sasquatch (@bestsasquatch) July 16, 2020
She is just chasing the money https://t.co/r1MELmC3sZ