Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers' Breakup Has Fans Weighing In

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are done. Hollywood Life reported the couple have called it quits after dating for two years. The news comes when Patrick stopped following Rodgers on Instagram. However, Rodgers is still following Patrick on Instagram but hasn't posted any new photos of himself and Patrick together since February.

Patrick confirmed that she and Rodgers were dating in January 2018. The two met back in 2012 at the ESPYs and kept in contact with each other over the years. Before the two started dating, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn while Patrick was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Senthouse Jr. Fans started taking notice of Patrick and Rodgers when Patrick competed in the Daytona 500 in February 2018. On the flip side, Patrick supported Rodgers, attending numerous Green Bay Packers games the last two seasons. In January of this year, Patrick attended the NFC Championship game and sent a message to Rodgers when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

"Proud. Beyond words," Patrick wrote on Instagram. "Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories [Aaron Rodgers] and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the [Packers]." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the breakup.