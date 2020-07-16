Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

✖

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are one of the top couples in sports since they started dating over two years ago. However, it seems like the two are on the verge of breaking up as Patrick unfollowed the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram, as first mentioned by Sporting News. As of Thursday morning, Rodgers is still following Patrick on Instagram and neither has confirmed a split. But Patrick hasn't posted anything about Rodgers since April, with the last post being the two taking a trip to Machu Picchu. As for Rodgers, he hasn't shared a photo of the former NASCAR driver since March.

Patrick confirmed she was dating Rodgers back in January 2018. She previously dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while Rodgers was previously in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. Patrick split from Stenhouse in November 2017 while Rodgers split with Munn in April of that year. "We’ve just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," Patrick said at the time when talking about how she and Rodgers got together. So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."

In October 2018, Rodgers spoke to Michele Tafoya about the relationship. He told her they are "two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other." Rodgers added there will be social media posts with the two because "we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other." Rodgers and Patrick have been supportive of each other careers. The two-time NFL MVP attended the 2018 Daytona 500 which was Patrick's final NASCAR race. Patrick has attended a number of Packers games in 2019, including the NFC Championship game where the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

"If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super-intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open-minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it’s pretty amazing," Patrick said on Instagram back in April of this year. Patrick is currently focusing on her various projects, including her podcast Pretty Intense. Rodgers is preparing for the 2020 NFL season as he will likely report to the team's training camp at the end of this month.