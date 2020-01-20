Danica Patrick Sends Heartfelt Message to Aaron Rodgers, Packers After Loss to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Danica Patrick was really hoping her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, and the rest of the Green Bay Packers could pull it off. On Sunday, the Packers took on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and lost 37-20.

This means the Packers won’t be playing in this year’s Super Bowl and after the game, Patrick sent a message to Rodgers and the entire team through her Instagram page.

Proud. Beyond words,” Patrick wrote. “Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories [Aaron Rodgers] and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the [Packers].”

A lot of Packers fans responded to Patrick’s message. One fan wrote: “This season has been amazing. Packers fans are loyal and we love our team. I’m sad the season ended, but excited for what’s to come.”

“Well said,” another fan added. “See you in my home town for the Super Bowl next year!!!!”

“I also am very proud of Aaron, another Instagram user added. “Great athlete and competitor.”

“A few changes on the O line and they will have a good chance at getting to the Super Bowl next year!” another fan stated.

Patrick has supported the Packers all year and it was a fun ride. The team finished with a 13-3 record and they were able to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. Last week, the Packers were able to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and that led to them playing in their third conference championship in six seasons. As disappointing Sunday night was for Rodgers, he believes the team will be back sooner than later.

“The window is open for us, and that’s the exciting thing,” he said after the game according to Packers.com. “It doesn’t make this feeling any easier, but that’s exciting moving forward.

“Like I said, the window is open and I think we’ll be on the right side of one of these real soon.”

With the season over, Rodgers and Patrick will likely get away and relax before he has to return to the team in April for the start of offseason workouts. Once that happens, Rodgers and the Packers will continue to work into the summer and then the 2020 season will be here before we know it.