Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Fight With Logan Paul, and Fans Are Losing It

YouTuber Logan Paul and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. have long been rumored to face off with each other in an exhibition boxing match. Paul challenged his potential opponent in November 2019 but he and Mayweather did not immediately reach an agreement. Questions swirled for a year about whether this bout would take place, but now the fans have an answer. Mayweather has confirmed the fight.

The boxer with a 50-0 record revealed the news Saturday with posts across his social media platforms. He confirmed that the exhibition match would take place on Feb. 20, 2021, and that the pay-per-view event would start at $24.99. He said that there would be more information provided in the future.

When the fans saw that the bout was official, they began posting several comments on social media. Some made proclamations about who would reign victorious in February while others made jokes about Mayweather's opponent. Several said that the YouTube star in Paul would not have a chance when he entered the boxing ring. The comments continued as more and more people weighed in with their reactions to the news.