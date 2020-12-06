Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Fight With Logan Paul, and Fans Are Losing It
YouTuber Logan Paul and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. have long been rumored to face off with each other in an exhibition boxing match. Paul challenged his potential opponent in November 2019 but he and Mayweather did not immediately reach an agreement. Questions swirled for a year about whether this bout would take place, but now the fans have an answer. Mayweather has confirmed the fight.
The boxer with a 50-0 record revealed the news Saturday with posts across his social media platforms. He confirmed that the exhibition match would take place on Feb. 20, 2021, and that the pay-per-view event would start at $24.99. He said that there would be more information provided in the future.
View this post on Instagram
When the fans saw that the bout was official, they began posting several comments on social media. Some made proclamations about who would reign victorious in February while others made jokes about Mayweather's opponent. Several said that the YouTube star in Paul would not have a chance when he entered the boxing ring. The comments continued as more and more people weighed in with their reactions to the news.
His legacy been tarnish....real fans know he was a cherry picker who ran from the best... And real fans know he lost to Castillo and is a women beater— daniel martinez (@crazedmartinez) December 6, 2020
prevnext
Just embarrassing Floyd giving this man this much clout but get your bag— Kyrie White (@kyriewhite0) December 6, 2020
Man what pic.twitter.com/Z4wCIjjALv— Jamie (@Jamie1__) December 6, 2020
prevnext
Here’s your reason pic.twitter.com/UIBlmmrSdR— ErrorM4cro (@ErrorM4cro480) December 6, 2020
yea except that both of the paul brother are legit boxer— Dave (@BigDawgDave85) December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020prevnext
December 6, 2020
prevnext
Easy money and youre gonna watch Lol— RondoNumbaNine (@KingggJohngg) December 6, 2020
lets be real yes Floyd Mayweather is gonna destroy him there a no chance knocking him out like the once great @TheNotoriousMMA said he has got brittle hands no ko just easy win— WarTech (@WarTechEvo) December 6, 2020
prevnext
Business to Mayweather, hardly see Logan Paul even standing a chance 🤣😅😂— 🎅 ÑĒMËŠÏŠ! 🎅 (@IamNEMESIS777x) December 6, 2020
This gon be u the first 5 seconds into the fight pic.twitter.com/uEdky20wlf— Depressed Madrid Fan 😁 (@mgs_kemoo98) December 6, 2020
prevnext
Watch Logan turn into a meme like Nate😂— TeZyFN (@TeZylol) December 6, 2020
They’d have to change all the calendars to 2020 it’d be so 2020— ☨ Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) December 6, 2020
prev
I like Logan and all, but have you seen Mayweather box? He's not a knockout fighter. He's a dodge and weaver, some say his fight style is boring, but he's a winner. 51-0 if you count his wife.— SuperJoker115 (@SuperJoker115) December 6, 2020