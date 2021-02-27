Dale Earnhardt Jr.: See the Former NASCAR Star's Best Family Photos

Since walking away from NASCAR's Cup Series and full-time Cup Series driving, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has remained very busy. He has invested time in the NBC booth, joined iRacing's executive committee, and partnered with other public figures in the Music City Grand Prix's ownership group. He and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, have also continued to post photos on social media showing their happy family. Whether the Earnhardt family is posting throwback photos of Dale Sr. or providing updates about the growing family, the fans express appreciation in the comments. They proclaim that there need to be even more photos on Instagram, especially those that show the family enjoying time together. Here are some of the best family photos.

Fireworks View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M Y E A R N H A R D T (@mrsamyearnhardt) Amy posted an epic photo in late January that showed her and Earnhardt enjoying an evening together. She was wrapped in a blanket and holding a glass of wine while fireworks created an impressive background. Amy joked about not knowing what day it was but also expressed happiness about the food and company.

Holidays View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) The Earnhardt family resides in North Carolina, a state not necessarily known for snowfall during the holidays. They still embraced the season and posed for a photo with Santa Claus. Earnhardt used several hashtags to deliver important messages. He revealed that he now loves family photos as an adult after disliking them as a child. The retired driver also confirmed that he was in his fantasy football championship.

Anniversary View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) Earnhardt posted a touching photo on Instagram in late December that showed him and Amy enjoying a special evening together. "Our 4th anniversary. Had a quiet dinner," Earnhardt wrote in the caption of his photo. "Had my friend [Tim Dugger] come by to sing a tune. I'll celebrate our union every year with anticipation, because getting married to her is the best decision I've ever made."

Snowfall View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M Y E A R N H A R D T (@mrsamyearnhardt) North Carolina isn't known for snowfall, but there are certain years when wintery precipitation falls from the sky and covers the ground. "Isla asked for snow right before she went to bed last night. Girls got some magical powers," Amy wrote in early February. She posted several photos of her daughter enjoying the winter weather.

Nicole View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M Y E A R N H A R D T (@mrsamyearnhardt) Earnhardt dropped major news in mid-October during an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. He revealed that he and Amy had welcomed their second daughter. Months later, several photos showed just how much she has grown. "Our sweet Nicole is 3 months today!" Amy wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She included multiple photos that showed the child in her crib.

Birthday Celebration View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M Y E A R N H A R D T (@mrsamyearnhardt) Days prior to Nicole's birth, Amy and Isla celebrated Earnhardt's 46th birthday. They gave him a special cake and sang "Happy Birthday" while the retired NASCAR driver laughed and sang along. "Happiest Birthday my love! We are all so blessed to have you!" Amy wrote in the caption of her post.