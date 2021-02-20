Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Next Major Racing Venture

✖

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may not race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, which is available to watch online with a free trial, but he is very busy. The NBC analyst recently joined iRacing's executive committee, and now he has a new business endeavor. Earnhardt has joined the Music City Grand Prix ownership group.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. "We announced today that I’m now a part of the ownership group for the [Music City GP]. I’m really pumped about this and looking forward to an incredible event combining music and racing in one of my favorite cities," Earnhardt wrote in the caption of his post.

The inaugural IndyCar event will take place the weekend of Aug. 6-8 and feature top drivers competing on downtown streets and the parking lot of Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans. The temporary 2.17-mile Grand Prix circuit will send the drivers across the Cumberland River, making it one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

"I’ve been excited about the Music City Grand Prix since I first heard about it," Earnhardt said in a press release. "It will be an incredible event combining great music and racing in one of my all-time favorite cities. I’m excited to be part of the ownership group for this event and look forward to not only this year’s inaugural event, but to great racing in Nashville for years to come."

Earnhardt is the second high-profile figure to join the ownership group in recent weeks. Popstar Justin Timberlake also announced in early February that he was joining the group as well. He was already heavily involved in Tennessee athletics given his role as a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team and as part of Music City Baseball, a group striving to bring baseball to Nashville.