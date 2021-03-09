Dak Prescott Signs Monster Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys

✖

Dak Prescott is not going anywhere. On Monday evening, the Cowboys announced a new contract for their star quarterback after being hit with the franchise tag last year. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Prescott will sign a four-year deal worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed. The deal also includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in the first year, the most in NFL history. The deal also includes a no-trade and no-tag clause.

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2016. He made an immediate impact, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,677 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Prescott also led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record that year and an NFC East title. In 2018, Prescott threw for 3,885 years and 22 touchdowns. He was named to his Pro Bowl that year, the second time he was named to the all-star game with the first being in 2016. In 2019, Prescott had his best season statistically, posting 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

2020 was a difficult year for Prescott, playing in only five games after suffering a brutal ankle injury in October. On his Instagram story, Prescott wrote: "I'll be back stronger and better. Thank you all." Prescott also posted a 90-second Instagram video updating everyone on his health.

"I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well," Prescott said at the time. "I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said in the video. "They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current players around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you."

It's very possible Prescott could be ready for full-contact next month. According to Cowboys insider Mike Fisher, Prescott could be "100 percent by April." This means he could be taking part in offseason team activities as well as minicamp this summer. The Cowboys are ready to have Prescott back as they finished the 2020 season with a 6-10 record, the team's first losing season since 2015. Prescott has played in 69 career games and has posted a 42-27 record.