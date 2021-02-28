Dak Prescott Update: Cowboys' QB 'Could Be 100%' by April

✖

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his ankle during a game against the New York Giants. He underwent surgery and has since been recovering, and now he could be nearing a return. Prescott will reportedly be "100%" by April.

According to Cowboys insider Mike Fisher, a source close to the quarterback's rehabilitation said that Prescott could be "100 percent by April.'' This timeline is important given that the new league year begins in March. Prescott will become a free agent for the first time in his career if he and the Cowboys do not agree to a contract extension.

A second source spoke to Fisher and provided even more updates. This source said that Prescott "should be fully involved in all offseason work.'' The NFL teams hold minicamps and OTAs (Organized Team Activities) following the draft, providing players with the first opportunities to work with the coaching staff. Though these sessions did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Prescott suffered an ankle injury in week 5 of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery after the game, officially ending his season. He then underwent a second procedure, which was reportedly about "strengthening and clean-up." Prescott has since remained out of the spotlight while continuing to rehab, but he did film one video to update the fans on his recovery.

"What's up everyone? I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well. I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said in a video after his surgery. "They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current players around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you.

"They're definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference," Prescott continued. "I'm in great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. So, just ready to start this road to come back. I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."

Whether Prescott plays for the Cowboys in 2021 remains a mystery until the team signs him to a new deal or he becomes a free agent. For now, he will continue to rehab while preparing to make his comeback from the gruesome ankle injury that prematurely ended his season.