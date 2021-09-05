Daffney's Cause of Death Revealed by Police

✖

Former WCW and TNA professional wrestling star Daffney Unger died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the police report. According to TMZ, Daffney was discovered after posting a troubling online video seemingly hinting at suicide.

Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?" she said in the video. "Remember, my brain goes to Boston," she added, likely referring to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center. Many professional athletes and wrestlers have donated their brains after passing to study the ongoing effects of "repetitive brain trauma" on the brain.

According to TMZ, Unger, born Shannon Sprulli, had been struggling with mental health in recent weeks, and the video on Instagram was a grim warning for how serious things had become. Friend and professional wrestler Lexie Fyfe told the outlet that authorities were called shortly after the video was posted, though they encountered issues finding her home due to a move only four days prior.

Unger is best known for her time in World Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action wrestling in the late-90s and mid-2000s. Many fans and fellow wrestlers, including WWE hall of famer Mick Foley, expressed concern online after the video went live and shared grief after the tragic news broke.

"I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. 'RIPDaffney'. If you're hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255," Foley wrote on Twitter after the news broke. Fellow WWE Hall of Fame member Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, also tweeted a message of mourning. "So very sad. Pray for Daffney's loved ones. Mick is is right. If you need help, please call 800-273-8255."

Friend and fellow pro wrestler Mickie James also posted about her time with Unger on Instagram. "My friend. My beautiful friend. Shannon, I love you. I am so sorry. I am heartbroken. I hope you can see now just how loved you truly are," James wrote alongside a photo of the pair flexing. "This photo is from when I came to OVW in 2003. We started as roommates & from that day on you were always my soul sister. I will never forget you. I am at a loss for words. I am thinking of you, The Colonel, your family, friends, and so many affected today by this tragedy. You are never alone." She closed out the caption for the post by adding the word "Boston."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.