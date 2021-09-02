Daffney Unger, WCW and TNA Alum, Dead at 46

Daffney Unger, WCW and TNA alum, died on Thursday morning, according to TMZ Sports. She was 46 years old. It was reported that pro wrestler Lexie Fyfe found Unger dead. This comes after Unger posted a disturbing video on Instagram Live where she was talking about suicide.

“We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger,” Fyfe said who also told TMZ Sports that she and Unger were so close, they “called each other sisters.” Fyfe also said” “We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister.” Unger has been dealing with mental health issues, according to Fyfe. Before her death, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley went to Twitter to ask anyone if there was any way to reach her.

“If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out,” Foley wrote. “She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail.” Foley tweeted another message after learning about her death, stating it’s a “terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling.” Fans also showed their love for Unger.

“Suicide is just terrible. RIP Daffney,” one person wrote. “We as a wrestling community need to be there for each other in such a unique toxic industry and environment. There’s too many truly brilliant beautiful people in professional wrestling we have lost to suicide RIP Daffney.

“Daffney was the first ever woman’s wrestler I seen get color in a match and it blew my mind as a kid,” another person wrote.” You didn’t see female wrestlers bleed at that time. Her look, her character made her one of my favorite wrestlers in my early fandom. RIP Daffney, scream in the sky.”

Unger competed in WCW from 1999 to 2001. She had some success in the two years with WCW, winning the Cruiserweight Championship, becoming the second woman ever to win the title. After leaving WCW, Unger spent time on the independent circuit before joining TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2008. She also spent time win Wrestlelicious, Shine Wrestling and made an appearance in Ring of Honor.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.