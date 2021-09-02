Daffney, WCW and TNA Alum, Leaves Fans Concerned After Posting Unsettling Video

✖

Pro wrestling fans are concerned after learning about a very unsettling video posted by WCW and TNA alum Daffney (also known as Daffney Unger). In the Instagram Live video, Daffney was seen crying and discussing suicide late Wednesday night. It led to fans and pro wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, showing their support and seeking to reach out to Daffney.

According to Newsweek, the Twitter account Skulls Media posted the video. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed more information about the situation. Sapp said: "For those concerned about Daffney, emergency services have been contacted and sent to her most recent known address. I've been told emergency services have been dispatched to a couple of known addresses, and are still making efforts to contact her." Sapp also added: "Her family have been reached, and have her current address. She'd moved in the past couple of weeks. Police have been dispatched."

If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself.



My phone call went straight to voicemail. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

"Seeing the news about Daffney Unger is scary," one person wrote. "I really hope she is okay. Mental health is not something to be taken lightly, and sometimes the loneliness can really hit us If you are having dark or lonely thoughts, make sure to reach out to someone. A friend, a hotline, anyone."

"Terrible what's going on with Daffney Unger," another fan added. "All the best to her and I hope she'll be okay. To everyone else - don't let twitter make you feel like a bad person for not engaging with this situation. It's incredibly sensitive and you need to take care of yourselves, too."

Daffney, 46, is known for her time in WCW and TNA (now Impact Wrestling). During her time in WCW, Daffney won the Cruiserweight Championship, making her one of the few women to win the title. She also was the opponent for Miss Elizabeth in her first wrestling match. Daffney was released from WCW in 2001 and then spent time in the independent circuit. She joined TNA in 2008 and was with the promotion until her contract expired in 2011. Daffney sued TNA, believing she was put in an unsafe working environment while also claiming she could not wrestle again due to the injuries she suffered during her career. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2013.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.



