Jeff Hardy and Mick Foley to Donate Brains for CTE Research

As CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) becomes an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation in sports, some of WWE’s biggest names are willing to make the ultimate contribution to help the cause.

Both Jeff Hardy and Mick Foley have publicly declared their intentions to donate their brain to science. The hope is that their brains can be a roadmap of sorts to prevent and treat CTE a brain disease that has become all too prevalent in the world of contact sports.

Hardy recurrently appeared on Ring Rust Radio as discussed his decision to volunteer his grey matter.

“My wife read where Kevin Nash announced that and I said, ‘Oh my God I have to do that.’ I for sure will do whatever it takes and I would love to be a part of that. It’s a hugely serious issue in wrestling. I’ve rung my bells so many times especially back in the day when chair shots to the head were legal. My goodness, I took so many of those. Luckily, I’m only aware of about two or three concussions that I have had but there’s really no way of telling how many overall. When Nash announced he was doing that I was on board and I didn’t know that RVD did as well. That really inspired me to do the same thing,” he said.

Foley apparently made his decision to donate an in 2016 but reminded his Twitter followers of his plan.

I actually am donating my brain to science! @ChrisNowinski1 talked me into donating it to https://t.co/HJ5DTJ6npK https://t.co/OJ1EF5gIzZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 16, 2016

With Hardy, Foley, Nash, and RVD, brain harvesters will have a nice line up of WWE legends to inspect. Leading this movement is Dr. Chris Nowitzki, a former WWE Superstar himself. His career, like many other professional wrestlers, was cut short by concussion-related symptoms. But the hopes of a safer future lie within the grooves of old grapplers cerebrum.

While WWE has taken several measures to keep their athletes safe, concussions are an unavoidable part of professional wrestling. However, with the efforts of Hardy and others, the concussion will become a rare instance in WWE.