Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts to Dak Prescott's Fractured Ankle: 'Heartbroken for Dak'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott saw his season come to an end on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a compound fracture in his ankle. Medical personnel immediately took him to the hospital, and he underwent surgery. Following the injury, team owner Jerry Jones reacted to the gruesome ankle fracture with a statement expressing optimism about the QB's return.

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury," Jones said in a statement. "The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere. I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life... We have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

The injury originally occurred during the third quarter of Sunday's division game. The Cowboys had a one-point lead and needed a first down to keep the drive alive. Prescott ran to the left on second down but was brought to the ground by defensive back Logan Ryan. His foot got caught under Ryan's leg and twisted the wrong direction. He immediately called for medical attention after remaining on the ground.

The medical staff worked on Prescott for a considerable amount of time before using an air cast on his leg. They brought the cart and removed him from the field, immediately taking him down the tunnel. The camera zoomed in on Prescott's face and showed the tears running down his cheeks.

"You absolutely hate it for Dak," Cowboys backup QB Andy Dalton said after the game. "The way that he was playing this year and everything he's put into it, I hate to see that for him. It's emotional. … It's been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works and how he prepares, and you can see just the way he was playing this year."

The Cowboys will now move forward with Dalton as the starter while striving to win the NFC East and return to the playoffs. However, the postseason is less of a concern for many Cowboys fans. Prescott was playing on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Now he will be a free agent when the new league year begins.

Many fans expect Prescott to make a full recovery and return to action in 2021, but former teammate Dez Bryant expressed concern about the compound fracture being career-ending. If the worst scenario occurs, Bryant made it very clear that he wants the Cowboys to step up and help out Prescott. "STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN," Bryant tweeted.