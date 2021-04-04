Conor McGregor Sends Strong Message to Dustin Poirier

✖

News surfaced on Monday that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were nearing a deal for a third fight. Days later, the Irishman provided optimism that the bout would take place and provide the opportunity to rebound from a loss. He delivered a strong message to Poirier while teasing the return of his strut.

McGregor posted a black and white photo that showed himself in the octagon. "The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f—ing destroy! [Billi Strut]" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He posted the same message on Twitter and sparked a wide variety of comments. There were many people expressing excitement about the upcoming fight while others made early predictions about who would win.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the reported trilogy fight will take place at UFC 264 on July 10. The deal was not signed at the time of the report, but sources told Helwani that the agreement could be reached within a matter of days. The fight is expected to be one of "the most lucrative" in UFC history and will pit the two fighters against each other at 155 pounds. The fight will reportedly be the main event of UFC 264 and will last five rounds.

Days after the report of the fight, Helwani cited sources while reporting that Poirier had signed his contract. McGregor had verbally committed to the bout while saying that he wanted to "run it back" against his opponent after a second-round TKO loss. Having Poirier sign the deal meant that the fight was one step closer to reality.

Poirier originally defeated McGregor during UFC 257 in January, which was also 155 pounds. The two men originally fought at UFC 178 in a fight at 145 pounds. McGregor won the bout with a first-round TKO and secured a $50,000 bonus for one of the performances of the night.

McGregor has not won a fight since defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January 2020. Poirier, on the other hand, will strive to extend his winning streak to three in a row while capturing the trilogy. There is no set location for the fight just yet, but the UFC will plan for fan attendance. UFC head Dana White also told reporters that the plan is told the high-profile event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.