Conor McGregor Sends Message to Fans, Dustin Poirier After Having Surgery on Broken Leg

Conor McGregor has a message for his fans and Dustin Poirier after having surgery on his broken leg that he suffered on Saturday night at UFC 264. The former UFC champion went to social media to give an update on his health after the procedure which lasted three hours. He also took a shot at Poirier, who defeated McGregor in the first round via doctor's stoppage for the leg injury.

“What’s up fight fans – ‘The Notorious’ here," McGregor said at the start of the video. "Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance." McGregor went on to say the area was "electric" and he really enjoyed the first round. He also mentioned, "It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what. But it is what it is."

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

McGregor then sent a message to Poirier. "Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there," McGregor stated. "That second round would have shown all, and onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

Audie Attar, McGregor's agent, also gave an update on his status. "Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula," Attar said in a statement. "His physicians included Dr. Neal ElAttrache from [Kerlan-Jobe], Conor's long-time orthopedist, and trauma surgeon Dr. Milton Little from Cedars-Sinai. Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the octagon."

McGregor suffered the injury in the first round after planting his left foot and his leg buckled. After that happened, Poirier hit McGregor with a series of punches on the ground as the first round ended. Referee Herb Dean called the fight after seeing McGregor was injured. Despite losing to Poirier twice, McGregor wants to face him again. But Poirier is now focused on getting a title shot against UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.