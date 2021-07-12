Conor McGregor Receives a Positive Update on Broken Leg After UFC 264 Loss

✖

Conor McGregor got some good news following his disappointment on Saturday night at UFC 264. According to TMZ, McGregor underwent a 3 1/2 hour surgery in Los Angeles to help fix his broken leg. The doctors inserted a rod into the leg with plates and screws used to keep it in place.

McGregor was carted off on a stretcher to end his third matchup with Dustin Poirier after snapping his leg and losing on a TKO. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital after the fight and was scheduled for surgery today.

TMZ adds that McGregor has an intramedullary rod inserted in his tibia and a small plate with screws attached to the fibula. Sources tell the outlet that the surgery went "very well" and McGregor's prospects are very positive heading into recovery. He'll be in the hospital until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Outside of the Octagon, McGregor might be tending to his wounded pride on top of the broken leg. He's also being pestered by Jake Paul and Logan Paul over a potential fight in the near future. Ahead of Saturday's bout, Jake Paul revealed his "sleepy" McGregor custom chain, sporting McGregor's knockout look from his prior bout with Poirer.

"McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise, your career is over," Paul said in a video he posted to social media. "And if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won't be on the table any more. So don't choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don't go night-night. Nyquil McGregor – f—in' b—ch."

Paul didn't hesitate to troll McGregor after his loss, posting a short clip on Twitter showing McGregor being stretchered out and the words "mystic mac." He also wrote a post to Dustin Poirer, offering to ship the $100,000 chain to him because he would "deserve it."

Poirer was also left wondering how to feel after the bout, at first taking credit for the break and then calling McGregor a dirtbag in his post-fight interview. "Oh, he (McGregor) did hit me with a good cross, like the last fight. I didn't see it. And he kind of clipped me. [I was] a little bit buzzed, but my legs were still there," Poirier said. "Takedown was easy. He was putting his fingers in my glove and pulling me down to throw the objects. I was trying to let Herb know that. This guy's a dirtbag, man."