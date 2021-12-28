Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent Possibly Revealed

Conor McGregor could become the UFC Lightweight Champion soon. Mirror Fighting recently spoke to McGregor’s long-time teammate Peter Queally, who predicted that McGregor will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title once he returns from injury. McGregor and Oliveira have been going at it on social media in recent weeks with McGregor promising he will return and become champion.

“So Charles wants this fight with Conor, Conor wants this fight with Charles and normally that’s what happens especially if there’s money to be made, which there is,” Queally told Mirror Fighting. McGregor’s last fight was on July 10 and he lost to Dustin Poirier in the first round at UFC 264. McGregor injured his leg, leading to Poirier winning via TKO (doctor stoppage). McGregor has lost three of his last four matches with the last win being against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. He won the UFC Lightweight title in September 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

“For sure he can beat Charles,” Queally said. “Obviously it’s not ideal to be out that long with an injury. But you know Conor and what he can do, Charles has shown himself to be somebody that is a brilliant fighter but someone who gets hit. I always say that if you’re a fighter that gets hit against Conor, it’s bad news for you! So I can see him winning that fight – of course, it would be ideal if he hadn’t broke his leg and he was coming back from it, but these are things you have to deal with.”

There is speculation that McGregor receives special treatment from UFC. With him challenging the champion despite not winning matches consistently, fans believe that McGregor is getting these opportunities because of who he is. UFC president Dana White responded to the claims on DC Check-In with Daniel Cormier.

“Conor McGregor has been that guy since the day that he walked into this f—n company,” White said, per MMA News. “So for anybody to point the finger and say, ‘Oh, this guy’s getting special treatment…’ (Because) This guy’s special. This guy’s f—n special. You know how many fighters I’ve f—n dealt with that’ll talk to me about, ‘This isn’t good for my brand.’ ‘I’m not fighting my friends…’”