Colts Owner Jim Irsay Comments on Andrew Luck NFL Return

Jim Irsay doesn't believe Andrew Luck is returning to the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts owner recently spoke to NFL Media and was asked about Luck coming back after retiring from the NFL before the start of the 2019 season. The Colts still have the rights to him under the terms of his existing contract, but Iray believes Luck will continue to enjoy retired life.

"You know, I don't think so -- I really don't," Irsay said Tuesday. "I think that door's closed." Irsay also talked about the day when Luck informed him, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard that he was going to retire. "I sometimes wonder if that was just a bad dream I had," Irsay recalled Tuesday. "It's just very, very, very difficult." Irsay's comments come around the same time Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was asked the same question on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"Coming back? I don't know. He's pretty happy in retirement life. He's just enjoying it and enjoying his daughter, Lucy," Hilton said. "You know, he's never been a social media guy. He's just always been behind the scenes. I don't think we will (see him). He's just enjoying himself. I'm happy for him." Luck was 29 years old and one of the top quarterbacks in the league when he retired. The news broke during a Colts preseason game, and Luck, who was on the sidelines, was booed by the fans.

"This has been my personal journey in football," Luck said during his retirement press conference. "Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago."

As much as the Colts miss Luck, they are doing well without him this season. Currently, Indianapolis has an 8-4 record and tied with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead. The team signed Philip Rivers during the offseason, and the veteran quarterback has thrown for 3,263 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.