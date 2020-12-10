Colts' T.Y. Hilton Reveals If Andrew Luck Will Return to NFL

✖

T.Y. Hilton just gave an update on Andrew Luck, who retired from the NFL before the start of the 2019 season. The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver made an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday morning and was asked if he thinks Luck will come of retirement. Hilton is not sure if that will happen as he believes Luck is currently in a good place.

"Coming back? I don't know. He's pretty happy in retirement life. He's just enjoying it and enjoying his daughter, Lucy," Hilton said. You know, he's never been a social media guy. He's just always been behind the scenes. I don't think we will (see him). He's just enjoying himself. I'm happy for him." Luck was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL before his retirement. He was only 29 years old when decided to call it a career, which is why everyone was surprised to hear the news.

.@TYHilton13 joined #GMFB to talk about his season so far, the @Colts Week 13 division win, their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders and so much more! "You gotta separate yourself from the pack & that's what I've been doing the last two weeks." Plus......WHERE IS ANDREW LUCK? pic.twitter.com/Uu6oeXrIXV — GMFB (@gmfb) December 10, 2020

"I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide]," Luck said during his retirement press conference last year. "A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football." Luck went on to say a series of injuries over the last few years played a role in his decision.

"This has been my personal journey in football," he added. "Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago." Luck was drafted by the Colts No. 1 overall in 2012. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2014, the same year led the Colts to the AFC Championship game.