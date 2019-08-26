Watch Andrew Luck Get Emotional During Retirement Announcement

Andrew Luck shocked the entire NFL world when he announced his retirement from the league on Saturday night. And when the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback held his retirement press conference after the team’s third preseason game, he was very emotional when talking about his family and friends.

Luck mentioned his mom and dad not being there at the press conference because he was planning to announce his retirement on Sunday. However, the news of his retirement leaked during the game on Saturday night and that led to him having the press conference after the game.

During the press conference, a reporter asked if this press conference was planned.

“No, I was going to tell my teammates after the game and 3 p.m. tomorrow was the time I was going to tell you guys,” Luck said via ESPN.com.

“I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide]. A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football.”

Luck mentioned the multiple injuries he suffered the last few years played a role in his decision. But he also said he wasn’t considering calling it a career until earlier this month.

“It’s a myriad of issues,” Luck added. “Calf strain, posterior impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be getting out of pain and figuring out how to feel better.

“This has been my personal journey in football. Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago.”

Luck, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012, finishes his career with 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, 83 interceptions and a passer rating of 89.5. He reached the Pro Bowl four times and he was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after missing the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.