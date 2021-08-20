Colin Kaepernick Rated Higher Than Half of the Starting Quarterbacks in 'Madden 22'

✖

Madden NFL 22 was released on Friday, and Colin Kaepernick is back on the roster despite not playing in the NFL since 2016. And when fans began playing the football video game, they noticed that Kaepernick has an 81 rating. The interesting about that is Kaepernick's rating is higher than half of the current starting quarterbacks in the NFL, according to brobible.

The starting quarterbacks that have a lower rating than Kaepernick are Justin Herbert (80), Kirk Cousins (79), Ben Roethlisberger (78), Trevor Lawrence (78), Jared Goff (77), Joe Burrow (77), Jimmy Garoppolo (76), Ryan Fitzpatrick (75) Zach Wilson (75) and Tua Tagovailoa (73). Those are the quarterbacks that are slated to be starting for their teams once the 2021 season begins.

Colin Kaepernick is in Madden 22 and rated higher than Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and plenty more. (via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/k8ajmlZtxa — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 19, 2021

Kaepernick also has a higher rating than Justin Fields (74), Trey Lance (74), Jameis Winston (73), Andy Dalton (72), Teddy Bridgewater (73), Carson Wentz (72), Daniel Jones (72), Jalen Hurts (71) Mac Jones (71) Sam Darnold (71) and Drew Lock (70). Last year, EA Sports announced that Kaepernick has been added to Madden NFL 21 after not being in previous games.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," EA Sports said in a statement. "The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes."

Kaepernick, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, has not signed with an NFL team since the 2016 season ended. In his final year, Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem as he was fighting against police brutality and racial injustice. His protest sparked a major debate, and Kaepernick remains an activist today.

There are fans who still want Kaepernick to sign an NFL contract, but with him being away for five years, NFL teams are going with quarterbacks who have seen recent on-field action. Kaepernick, 33, was with the 49ers from 2011-2016 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. In 69 games, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passes and threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has had 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries.