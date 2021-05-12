Social Media up in Arms Over Tim Tebow Likely Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick
Tim Tebow is expected to sign a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and not all NFL fans are happy about it. Tebow hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game in nine years, and fans are asking why he is getting show over Colin Kaepernick who has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season.
"We have not signed Tim," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said on the Cris Collinsworth PFF Podcast. "There's a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn't even there. They came back to me and said, 'Wow, this guy's in incredible shape.' Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said go work on these things, he comes back later. They try him out again, I'm not there, they come in and they said, 'Wow, this guy's ball skills, he's a great athlete, he looks like he's 18-years-old, not 20, whatever he is, 33. I said, 'Guys you don't understand, now this guy is, he's the most competitive maniac you're ever gonna talk to and let's give it a shot.'"
Even if Tebow gets signed, he would still have to make the initial 53-man roster before he can see any time on the field. Regardless, fans want any team to sign Kaepernick, who has said he's ready to return.
Interesting how the same people that are praising Tim Tebow for his values outside of football, see Colin Kaepernick's values as a distraction. pic.twitter.com/aqbDpZZXci— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) May 10, 2021
"You know it's because one is working to bring awareness to the violence & injustice to Black people & the other one is praying for/thanking God for a FB win," one fan wrote. "That's some 'Murican values right there."
::laughs in Colin Kaepernick:: https://t.co/KiAopAAWDz— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 10, 2021
Another fan wrote: The whitest of white privilege...but hey... he prays and plays minor league baseball... all Kaepernick did was start a revolution by peacefully protesting the inappropriate and violent behavior of police officers toward unarmed Black and brown people by taking a knee... but...
Colin Kaepernick seeing Tim Tebow get another shot in the NFL before he did pic.twitter.com/HWVIFOn0jE— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 10, 2021
"Yeah, no. If Tebow gets another shot, Kaepernick should too," one fan tweeted. "Idc if it's a backup role or as a punter. He's talented enough to be an NFL quarterback."
The fact that religious chauvinist, Tim Tebow, gets another shot at the NFL before Colin Kaepernick does proves once and for all it's not about talent and never was.— Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) May 10, 2021
Another social media user stated: I'm just gonna say this: I agree that Kaep has been screwed and deserves back in the league. That being said, Tebow is making a position change to one of the most valuable positions in the league, so it's not super comparable.
There’s no way you can tell me that Tim Tebow deserves to be on a team as an unproven tight end who hasn’t played in 9 years more than Colin Kaepernick. There’s just no way that’s gonna make sense.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 10, 2021
One fan wrote: "What!!! If Tim Tebow gets to play on the NFL before Kaepernick, it will be a sad day for the NFL. Come on NFL do the right thing. Just Do It!!! Let Kaepernick play some football!!!"
Isn’t it amazing that Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback who became an activist against extrajudicial cop killings, cannot get a job in the National Football League, but Tim Tebow is returning after being out of football for nine years? #Blackballed— George#VotesBlueAlways (@Numbers28) May 11, 2021
One fan wrote: "Colin Kaepernick was doing some illegal thing called Peacefully Protesting, and demanding changes to the inhumane ways police brutalize us Black People. He didn't realize that Peacefully taking a knee was illegal. What he should have done was storm the Capitol. He messed up!"
They want white kids to admire Tim Tebow... They don’t want Black kids admiring Colin Kaepernick... 💯— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 11, 2021
"In all honesty, I believe they gave Tebow another chance out of spite of Kaepernick," one fan admitted. "I don't have a problem with Tebow. But he's being used as a pawn. The NFL should be totally ashamed. Kaepernick more than deserves another chance to prove himself."