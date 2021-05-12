Social Media up in Arms Over Tim Tebow Likely Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick

Tim Tebow is expected to sign a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and not all NFL fans are happy about it. Tebow hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game in nine years, and fans are asking why he is getting show over Colin Kaepernick who has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season.

"We have not signed Tim," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said on the Cris Collinsworth PFF Podcast. "There's a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn't even there. They came back to me and said, 'Wow, this guy's in incredible shape.' Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said go work on these things, he comes back later. They try him out again, I'm not there, they come in and they said, 'Wow, this guy's ball skills, he's a great athlete, he looks like he's 18-years-old, not 20, whatever he is, 33. I said, 'Guys you don't understand, now this guy is, he's the most competitive maniac you're ever gonna talk to and let's give it a shot.'"

Even if Tebow gets signed, he would still have to make the initial 53-man roster before he can see any time on the field. Regardless, fans want any team to sign Kaepernick, who has said he's ready to return.