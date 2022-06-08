Cleveland Browns Make Decision on Baker Mayfield Following Trade Request

✖

The Cleveland Browns have made an important decision on Baker Mayfield. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Browns have excused the veteran quarterback from participating in the team's mandatory minicamp which starts next week. This move comes as Mayfield requested a trade from the team shortly after the team acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield told the Browns he wanted to be traded back in March. It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The relationship is too far fine to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on." Mayfield has been with the Browns since being drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2018. In his four seasons as a starter, Mayfield has posted a 29-30 record and led the team to the playoffs once (2020).

When Mayfield heard the Browns are going after Watson, he sent a message to his fans. "With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is," Mayfield wrote. "The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me," he said. "We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

When Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, it was the first time the team reached the postseason since 2002. The Browns also won a playoff game that year, making it the first time they have done that since the 1994 season. But the Browns have never played in a Super Bowl, and they believe that Watson can take them to the next level.