Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Cleveland Amid Browns’ Interest in Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield is letting the people of Cleveland know how he feels about them before it’s too late. The Browns quarterback went to social media on Tuesday night to post what seems to be a farewell message to Browns fans. This comes as the Browns reportedly have interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is,” Mayfield wrote. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” he said. “We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mayfield continued: “I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens … I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

According to ESPN, the Browns flew to Houston on Tuesday to talk to Watson about joining the team. They are one of four teams attempting to land Watson, with the other three being the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Watson has already met with the Saints and Panthers while he is set to meet with the Falcons on Wednesday. He didn’t play last year following a request to be traded and being hit with 22 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has had an up-and-down career so far, posting a 29-30 record, completing 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and led the team to their first playoff win since the 1994 season.