Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield wants to move on from the Cleveland Browns. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns quarterback has requested a trade from the team. This comes after the Browns met with star quarterback Deshaun Watson who requested a trade from the Houston Texans last year. Mayfield told Schefter that the request is “in the best interest of both sides.”

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told Schefter. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” ESPN’s Jake Trotter said the Browns have informed Mayfield’s team that they are “not accommodating his request.” As the Browns, were getting ready to meet Watson, Mayfield posted a message to Browns fans indicating he was leaving the team.

“With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is,” Mayfield wrote. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” he said. “We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.”

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield continued. “I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens … I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

According to ESPN, the Browns are out of running to land Watson, which is why they are not looking to trade Mayfield. The team drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018, and he has had an inconsistent run. He did lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and the team’s playoff win since the 1994 season.