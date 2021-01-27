Chicago Bears News: QB Mitch Trubisky Gets Engaged, Purchases Massive Ring

✖

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of the offseason after losing to the New Orleans Saints during the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is kicking off his vacation time in style. He just proposed to his girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, and gave her a massive diamond ring.

Gallagher posted a video on Instagram that showed her and Trubisky at The Breakers luxury beachfront resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The quarterback got down on one knee and popped the question before they embraced. "Fiancé [heart, ring emoji] Can’t wait to spend forever with my soulmate," Gallagher wrote in the caption of her post. She added photos on her Instagram Stories that showed off the ring, as well as one featuring her and Trubisky raising champagne in celebration.

According to TMZ Sports, Trubisky and Gallagher were first spotted together in 2019 and have been dating for years. The Bears QB has been a mainstay on her social media profile in a number of settings. She has shown them together at a practice facility, at baptisms and on vacations to Turks and Caicos Islands. Though Trubisky's first appearance on her profile was in February 2019 at a fancy dinner.

"Congratulations! Now we need to keep you kids in Chicago!!" one fan proclaimed on social media. Several others chimed in and expressed considerable excitement about the new engagement news. These social media users primarily offered congratulations, but others did shift the conversation to Trubisky's pending career decisions.

A former first-round pick in 2017, Trubisky landed with the Chicago Bears out of North Carolina. He spent the first four seasons of his career in the Windy City, but he is now set to become a free agent. The team turned down his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, meaning that he can sign with any team that offers a contract when the new league year begins in March. He joins a long list of pending free agent quarterbacks that also includes Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Jacoby Brissett.

The 26-year-old Trubisky has started 50 games for the Bears and compiled a win-loss record of 29-21. He has thrown for 10,609 yards with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. Trubisky has also rushed for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bears while earning one trip to the Pro Bowl in 2018.