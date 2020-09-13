Mitch Trubisky: Bears QB Struggles in Season Opener, and Fans Sound Off
Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears kicked off the season with a game against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. The Windy City fanbase hoped for major improvement from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, especially after an offseason in which both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes landed massive contract extensions. After all, the Bears traded up in 2017 to select Trubisky over the two fellow quarterbacks. However, Trubisky struggled early and often on Sunday, prompting criticism from social media users.
When Bears fans watched the game on Sunday, they did so while complaining about the 2017 NFL Draft. These fans reiterated that they wanted a redo or a different option to lead the team for the foreseeable future. Others talked about developing a drinking problem after watching Trubisky misfire on several passes. The fourth-year quarterback did give the Bears the lead and the eventual win with a late touchdown pass to Anthony Miller, but that did not prevent the string of critical comments.
*looks at Cam Newton’s stat line knowing the Bears had a chance*
*develops drinking problem*— Aaron @ 🏡 (@AaronGrisham247) September 13, 2020
So glad the Bears didn't sign Cam Newton for free, instead opting to trade a fourth- for Foles.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 13, 2020
Seriously , you’re telling me Nick Foles was that bad in camp to give Trubisky yet ANOTHER chance?!— MARK GIANGRECO (@MarkGiangreco7) September 13, 2020
Tony Gonzalez putting it down early; he thinks the Bears have seen enough of Trubisky in one unproductive HALF to go to Foles out of the bullpen right now. I'd like to argue with him...but won't...— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 13, 2020
Bears First Half Update:
Graham sucks. (0 catches)
Offense sucks. (0 TDs)
Defense was average. (No TO's, 13 pts allowed)
Mitch hasn't been good. About a 4 out of 10.
First Half MVP: The Kicker. Maybe the Long Snapper.
Nick Foles estimated time of Arrival: 1.5 games. pic.twitter.com/metHzZPLKd— DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) September 13, 2020
“Yeah, Nick Foles and a 4th round pick. He lost the QB competition to Mitch too. Can you believe that sh*t?! Hahahaha” https://t.co/8AevEmAGCU— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 13, 2020
You're telling me this looked better than Foles? We are doomed. pic.twitter.com/SxVwM8VcOD— Bryan Mochal (@Mochalman) September 13, 2020
Trubisky first 3 quarters Trubisky 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/nkWM4Jg17F— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 13, 2020
How bad does your defense have to be to make Mitch Trubisky look like a Hall of Famer.
My God.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 13, 2020
Mitchell Trubisky was awesome for the last 2 drives. That earns him another game.
But you can't just ignore how completely terrible he was for the 3.5 quarters before that. Nothing has changed with him. Long-term outlook still bad.— Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) September 13, 2020
Mitch Trubisky is BACK 😤🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RchfjE0gVV— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020
Mitch Trubisky. #Bears pic.twitter.com/8FgIrCzIbW— Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) September 13, 2020
Breaking : during the first quarter of week one , bears starter Mitch trubisky has tested positive for being complete trash pic.twitter.com/b0wEMSXUpF— John (@iam_johnw) September 13, 2020
It hasn’t even been a full quarter and Mitch Trubisky already missed an open receiver. pic.twitter.com/5RZE2gAblZ— NFLs Jokes (@NflsJokes) September 13, 2020