Mitch Trubisky: Bears QB Struggles in Season Opener, and Fans Sound Off

Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears kicked off the season with a game against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. The Windy City fanbase hoped for major improvement from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, especially after an offseason in which both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes landed massive contract extensions. After all, the Bears traded up in 2017 to select Trubisky over the two fellow quarterbacks. However, Trubisky struggled early and often on Sunday, prompting criticism from social media users.

When Bears fans watched the game on Sunday, they did so while complaining about the 2017 NFL Draft. These fans reiterated that they wanted a redo or a different option to lead the team for the foreseeable future. Others talked about developing a drinking problem after watching Trubisky misfire on several passes. The fourth-year quarterback did give the Bears the lead and the eventual win with a late touchdown pass to Anthony Miller, but that did not prevent the string of critical comments.