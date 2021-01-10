NFL on Nickelodeon: Football Fans Rave About Unique Playoff Game Broadcast

The NFL Playoffs continued on Sunday afternoon with a Wild Card game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Many fans watched the action on CBS as expected, but several tuned into Nickelodeon to see a unique broadcast. They watched a broadcast featuring cast members of All That, a lot of virtual slime and some googly eyes. The addition of bright colors, virtual filters and other kid-centric factors sparked praise from several users on social media.

When the viewers tuned in to watch the playoff game between the Saints and Bears, they responded with considerable excitement. Several said that the feed was superior to ESPN's while others expressed appreciation for Young Sheldon explaining some of the NFL rules. Many highlighted the pregame festivities featuring Spongebob Squarepants and other characters from Nickelodeon's array of shows.