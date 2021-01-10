NFL on Nickelodeon: Football Fans Rave About Unique Playoff Game Broadcast
The NFL Playoffs continued on Sunday afternoon with a Wild Card game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Many fans watched the action on CBS as expected, but several tuned into Nickelodeon to see a unique broadcast. They watched a broadcast featuring cast members of All That, a lot of virtual slime and some googly eyes. The addition of bright colors, virtual filters and other kid-centric factors sparked praise from several users on social media.
When the viewers tuned in to watch the playoff game between the Saints and Bears, they responded with considerable excitement. Several said that the feed was superior to ESPN's while others expressed appreciation for Young Sheldon explaining some of the NFL rules. Many highlighted the pregame festivities featuring Spongebob Squarepants and other characters from Nickelodeon's array of shows.
NICK GOT BETTER TV GRAPHICS THAN ESPN pic.twitter.com/xfbWVuZHTL— PodKATT, but festive (@valleyshook) January 10, 2021
Here's what a TD looks like on @Nickelodeon in the US! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dgWLeIcxYa— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 10, 2021
Who’s ever idea it was to have the NFL on Nickelodeon needs a raise immediately pic.twitter.com/MfE6YSzKjc— Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) January 10, 2021
ALL NFL GAMES ON NICKELODEON IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/y0p21IUHNi— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 10, 2021
Nickelodeon trying to explain the NFL catch rule to kids. pic.twitter.com/VsN1V1PZIT— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 10, 2021
Young Sheldon explaining NFL rules. Nickelodeon you sly fox youJanuary 10, 2021
The funniest part about this game is every mistake gonna get clowned with spongebob memes lmao— Brando (@Son_ofJohn) January 10, 2021
I hope they play the spongebob “MY LEG” sound effect over them breaking it.— ILL-ipino (@Jamo__Brown) January 10, 2021
Anyway when do we start the petition to have every NFL game played on Nickelodeon from now on? pic.twitter.com/aPrWgJENRm— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 10, 2021
In 30 years someone will write the "How Nickelodeon saved football" think piece and they'll be dead on.— Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) January 10, 2021
If I'm Major League Baseball I'm trying DESPERATELY to make a deal to broadcast baseball games on Nickelodeon. This is exactly what you need to get a younger audience interested in your sport.— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) January 10, 2021
Imagine your kicker misses a chip shot field goal to lose the game and all you hear is Spongebob going BAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAAH— Hamood (@DefenseFanAcct) January 10, 2021
Me enjoy the NFL on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/2TV5Lj75BJ— JONDERS (they/them) (@JondersFPT) January 10, 2021
Next time NFL is on Nickelodeon remind me to take acid before the kickoff 😂— Fuccc Bae (@BaePhilly) January 10, 2021
I laughed at NFL being on Nickelodeon but they're doing a solid job. The product is fun.— is this the way? - mandalorian kev (@JustKevooo) January 10, 2021