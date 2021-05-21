Charlotte Flair Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'Raw'

✖

Charlotte Flair suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her appearance on Raw Monday night. The WWE Superstar competed against Asuka in a match and that's when the malfunction happened (photo here). WWE quickly blacked the screen out, but screenshots of the incident appeared on social media.

Flair hasn't commented on the incident but it happened one month after WWE Superstar Dana Brooke suffered a wardrobe malfunction at WrestleMania 37. When it comes down to it, Flair is focused on getting to the top of the women's division after missing WrestleMania 37. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Flair talked about her rivalry with Asuka.

"I believe going into WrestleMania 34, Asuka had nothing to prove," Flair said. "She had made a name for herself, travelled all around the world, come from Japan and had the longest unbeaten streak in WWE history. And I felt like if I beat her that would cement my legacy. When we faced off, it was like she had nothing to lose and I had everything to prove. Since last year’s WrestleMania, she has been the MVP of Raw. We feel like we are always shoulder to shoulder. She is one of the greatest I have ever faced.”

Earlier this year, Flair had the opportunity to work with her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, in a storyline with Lacey Evans. Charlotte Flair shared her thoughts on the angle. "It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man is 2021 and I don’t want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair’s daughter, that’s Charlotte’s dad."

Flair has proven she is more than the daughter of a WWE legend. She is the most accomplished female in WWE history, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship five times, the Raw Women's Championship four times, the Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka, the NXT Championship twice and was the final person to win the Divas Championship.