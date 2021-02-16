Lacey Evans Pregnant? Ric Flair Impregnates 30-Year-Old WWE Superstar in Bizarre 'Raw' Storyline

✖

Lacey Evans shocked the pro wrestling world when she announced her pregnancy on Monday Night Raw. The 30-year-old WWE Superstar, who has been working with Ric Flair, was booked in a tag team match with Peyton Royce against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. As the match progressed, Evans refused to take part in the match because she didn't want any part of Charlotte. When she was finally tagged in, Evans left the ring with Ric, grabbed the microphone and claimed that she's pregnant.

That led to "The Nature Boy" getting excited, which led the fans to believe that the 71-year-old is the father. While some wondered on social media if the storyline were true, Wrestling Inc. reports that Evans (real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is legitimately pregnant. She is married to Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec, and the two have a daughter named Summer. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka this Sunday at Elimination Chamber for the Raw Women's Championship, but now that match won't happen.

But even with Evans being pregnant, she will likely remain on WWE television. According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Evans is not leaving TV as the plan is to keep her on Raw for a couple of months as she's still in a feud with Charlotte Flair. It's uncertain how it will work since Evans can't get in the ring and compete. After Raw, WWE caught up with Evans backstage who didn't want to reveal more details about her pregnancy.

"You nasty little thing, I said everything that I wanted to say out there," she said. "Nasties like yourself need to learn how to stay out of other people's business. Just know that I am very happy." Evans is one of the top female stars on WWE's roster. A veteran of the Marines, Evans began her pro wrestling career in 2014 and signed with WWE in 2016. She was part of the NXT brand for three years before making her main roster debut in 2019.

In the last two years, Evans has competed for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship multiple times. Her biggest moment came on Halloween in 2019 when she took on Natalya at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It was the first women's pro wrestling match to take place in the country.