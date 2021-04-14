Dana Brooke Reacts to Her WrestleMania Wardrobe Malfunction

✖

Dana Brooke had a wardrobe malfunction during her match at WrestleMania 37. She was teamed up with Mandy Rose and both were taking part in a tag team turmoil match. During the match, Brooke suffered a wardrobe malfunction similar to what Janet Jackson went through at the Super Bowl halftime show nearly 20 years ago. Brooke reacted to the incident on Twitter by giving her team a nickname. She was responding to Rose's reaction to her slipping while walking down to the ring at WrestleMania 37.

While Brooke and Rose had embarrassing moments on the WWE's biggest stage, they still got the opportunity to work a WrestleMania, which is something every pro wrestler dreams of doing. The duo became a tag team late last year and has received praise for their work in the ring as well as their attire. Brooke, 32, has been with WWE since 2013 and started in NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2016 and has worked various roles including being Charlotte Flair's partner and a manager for Titus O'Neal and Apollo Crews.

Call us “Nipslips” 😣😖 - at least we looked good doing it and kicked ass regardless!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/Xu5U6RDFP3 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 11, 2021

"You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I’m given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair’s protégé, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range," Brooke said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019. "I’m willing to embrace anything that is thrown my way. Coming into 2020 and transitioning onto SmackDown, it’s a fresh start for me."

In that same interview, Brooke revealed she signed a new five-year contract with WWE. And around that same time, Brooke was trending on social media for flirting with Dave Bautista (aka Batista). "I’ve known Dave for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding," she said. "Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that’s how we met. I’ve always respected what he’s accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me." Brooke is now in a position to win her first WWE title with Rose as they are top contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.