Charlotte Flair Nails Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman Look for Couples Halloween Costume

Finding the proper Halloween costume can be difficult for many people based on what materials are available. WWE star Charlotte Flair did not have this issue in 2020. She became a comic book character that walks the line between hero and villain on a regular basis, Catwoman.

Flair posted two photos on Instagram Saturday that showed her dressed in the black outfit. She dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer's version of Catwoman from Batman Returns. Her fiance, Andrade, dressed up in the iconic cowl made famous by Michael Keaton. Flair sat on Andrade's chest while recreating scenes from the 1992 superhero film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:14pm PDT

"You’re the second man who killed me this week, but I’ve got seven lives left," Flair wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Fans saw the image and immediately began expressing adoration for the couple and their outfits. "Okay, yeah, y'all win halloween! you look purrfect, charlotte!" one fan commented.

Fans have not seen Flair on WWE TV recently, but she will reportedly make her return to television screens in a different capacity. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Flair is working on a new TV show "with a big network." As of now, there are no details on what the show will be about and who will star alongside Flair on the show.

Flair has not been in the wrestling ring since losing her NXT Championship to lo Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House. She had to undergo surgery due to silicone poisoning. Flair explained on Twitter in a thread that there was an issue with her breast implants.

"Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house," Flair wrote in a Twitter thread. She went to say that she had silicone poising and her impact has been "leaking for quite some time."

Flair explained that doctors gave her a "few options to fix the issue" and that she chose one that would allow her to return to the ring quickly. However, the same issue surfaced again, forcing her to undergo a procedure with a longer recovery period. According to the professional wrestler, she does not have silicone poisoning any more. Additionally, her second procedure would fix an issue from the first.