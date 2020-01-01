WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Andrade Engaged

Tuesday night, countless individuals around the world opted to celebrate the start of a new year by partying in popular destinations. WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza went a different route. They headed to the beach and got engaged. Flair announced the news with a post on Instagram that showed the happy couple enjoying champagne on a boat.

“She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!” Andrade posted on Twitter to celebrate the news. Fellow WWE star Billie Kay responded to the news by writing: “Ahhhhh congratulations.”

The wrestling stars have been turning heads together for a significant amount of time while providing glimpses into their relationship via Instagram. Andrade, in particular, has been showing himself and Flair in a variety of settings, including working out at the gym or dining in fancy restaurants.

Communicating during dates has not always been the easiest for the couple, as Flair revealed on Instagram. She captioned one photo by writing that they had to use Google Translate to conduct conversation during the previous New Year’s Eve dinner. That language barrier has not been an issue in the ensuing time, and now Flair and Andrade are making their commitment to each other official.

An engagement was actually rumored back in April 2019 when it was announced that Andrade would be staying on SmackDown Live instead of moving over to Raw. Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra reported at the time that Flair had used her pull to request the change and that WWE had allowed the move due to the engagement.

Additionally, Shepard wrote that the engagement was expected to be announced a month later and that Flair’s father, Ric Flair, believed that the couple was moving too fast. WWE was also expected to give strong consideration to keeping Flair and Andrade together when the engagement became official.

The rumors of the engagement continued throughout the year as many questioned whether or not Flair and Andrade were going to officially tie the knot. The answer has since been provided via Instagram, and it appears that Andrade was simply waiting to start off the new decade with his proposal.

Andrade will now move into the new year with a 10-time WWE champion as his fiancée, and he is making it clear that he’s overjoyed about this development.

