WWE: Charlotte Flair Reportedly to Star in New TV Show

Charlotte Flair is off WWE TV but is set to star in a new non-WWE TV show very soon. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair is working on a new TV show "with a big network." As of now, there are no details on what the show will be about and who will star alongside Flair on the show, but that could be one of the reasons she is taking some time off from WWE.

However, Flair went to Twitter this week to reveal the No. 1 reason fans won't be seeing her in action. She was written off television after being attacked by Nia Jax during an episode of Raw in June. There are reports of Flair being back at SummerSlam, but she never revealed her return date. Flair is having a medical procedure done to fix a surgery she had in 2018. She had silicone poisoning and had surgery to fix the issue to return to the ring as soon as possible. The same issue happened a few months ago and decided to get a procedure done that requires a longer recovery period.

"I’ll be back when I’m ready," Flair wrote in the last tweet of the thread. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better." With Flair being one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster, it makes sense for TV networks to go after her. Becky Lynch, who is also out of action due to her being pregnant, recently starred in an episode of Showtime's Billions. And Sahsa Banks reportedly will be featured in Season 2 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Before Flair was written off WWE TV she lost the NXT Championship to Io Shirai in a triple threat match with Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: In Your House. When she won the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April, it was her 12th title in WWE, making her the most decorated woman in the company's history. Flair made history in 2019 when she took part in a triple threat match against Lynch and Ronda Rousey for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. It was the first time a women's match was the main event at WWE's biggest event of the year.